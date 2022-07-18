Governor Soludo Continues Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Onitsha (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bj4d8W4G6IA

Gov Soludo boldness in knocking down illegal structures in some parts of Anambra State. He should go the whole hog and sanitize the whole state.

Churches, schools, local government headquarters, personal property, filling stations, etc greedily moved to the edge of the road in different parts of Anambra, making Anambra roads narrow. Soludo is a no nonsense man, doesn’t need your bribe to do the right thing.

Watch the video above and to see what masses are saying.

