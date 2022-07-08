Governor Umahi Visits Zipline Rwanda (Photos)

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Thursday led a team of health professionals and some selected top officials of the state government to Zipline, Muhanga City, Rwanda to see possible ways in which the state Government will partner them in their drug revolving scheme and speedily distribution of medical material to hinterlands.

A statement made available to IGBERE TV correspondent by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze said Zipline Rwanda is one of the consortiums that the state Government is partnering with to ensure an adequate supply of medical materials in Ebonyi State which will in turn cause total improvement in the state health sector. Other consortiums include Drugstock, Bloom Public Health, Health, and Spaces.

The Governor visited the company with his team to see how medical materials are conveyed with the aid of drones to a long distance in a few minutes before possibly partnering with them. One significant thing about Zipline is the use of drones to distribute medical materials in such a way that a place that takes hours to reach, can be gotten to within minutes. They are highly recommended in emergencies.

Some of the team members include Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly and APC Governorship Candidate, Dr. Daniel Umazurike, Commissioner for Health, Barr. Chioma Nweze, Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Dr. Richard Nnabo, Commissioner for Environment, Chief Enekwachi Akpa, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, etc.

