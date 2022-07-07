Group Holds Novelty Match To Bring Youths Together For Peaceful Election (Photos)

Group Holds Novelty Football Match To Bring Youths Together For Peaceful Election

A peace-centered and good governance non governmental organization, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide in Partnership With Amb Kingsley Amafibe Peace Foundation has organized of peace novelty football match aimed at drawing the support of young people in the need for peaceful election in Nigeria in 2023.

The organisers say it seeks to bring together business executives, religious and youth leaders, entertainers and people from various fields of human endeavour for a joint effort for societal change.

Speaking shortly after the match which took place at the weekend at Soho 24 Sports Center Kado Abuja, the founder Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe said there is need for synergy as professionals to put hands together to vote for a leader who has same vision with a vast majority of citizens.

“Everyone is agitating for a better Nigeria, we felt as an organisation that promotes peace, this is time to create awareness for peaceful election.

“Everyone gathered here today are industry players in their various fields, we have different organisations so we believe we can set up an effort that will change this nation.

“If we believe, we can do it, we need Leaders that will lead us to the right destination. The essence of what we are doing here is to think together and change the narratives.”

They insist that free and fair process is a sure way for a peaceful election.

Four teams include, Peace Ambassador Agency, Seman Global Project, Prof Christopher Imumolen and Christ Mercy Showers Foundation slugged it out at the football competition.

The lead organizer, Amb. Amafibe also expressed appreciation to partners and sponsors for their participation.

They include Prof Christopher Imumolen, Hon Abdullahi Maje, Hon Dozie Nwankwo, Pastoral Wine, 100% Oil, Foretech Investment, Emmybless construction Ltd, Kaycee Classic Oil and Gas, Seman Global, Christ Mercy Showers Foundation,Peak Yoghurt, My House.

Others are DJ Legend, Kessy Hills Classic, Auwal Abdullahi of MTN Nigeria, AIG David Igbodo, Victor The billionaire, Efe Cubana, Zeal, Alex Reports, Arise News, NTA, AIT, Skyewise, Prime Tech, Berlus group, Madisca Haruna, Hon Lucky Omenka, Enetimi Government, Maifuwa, Frank, Exlord Computers, and CN Daniels, Log Apartments CEO, RnR, Washington and Captain Dan.

