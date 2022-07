Oluwafemi:

@gtbank @gtbank_help congrats, both internet and mobile banking are down today. thanks for trying to get me stranded.



https://twitter.com/oluwafemi_ao/status/1553770768261070848?t=vgeJHeD0SaO5m-D6Kuz1Jw&s=19

@omoxze

Anyone else having trouble signing into their @gtbank app?



https://mobile.twitter.com/omoxze/status/1553779413199847426

