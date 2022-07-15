Guard Your Votes, Don’t Let APC Steal Them – Atiku To Osun Electorates

Guard your votes, don’t let APC steal them – Atiku tells Osun electorates

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, urged electorates in Osun state to protect their votes to curb the ruling All Progressives Congress from stealing their votes again.

Atiku spoke in Osogbo while addressing supporters of the PDP who came to the grand finale of Senator Ademola Adeleke campaign in Osogbo.

“This is a PDP state. Don’t let them steal your votes this time. They have been rigging election here since 12 years ago. In 2010 they rigged through the court, in 2018 they rig through the ballot.

“Don’t allow them steal this time around. Make sure you vote and defend your votes, if you allow them, you will go back to darkness”, he said.

Hip hop singer, David Adeleke famously known as Davido thrilled party faithful at the rally.

Also present at the rally was Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, who said the PDP is ready to win the Saturday’s governorship election.

Others are Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, among others.

They all called on Osun voters to cast their ballot for Senator Ademola Adeleke.



