Gunmen Ambush And Kill Two Police Officers In Anambra

Two officers were killed during an ambush by gunmen in Anambra state, however, war weapons hidden by the suspected criminal elements were recovered by other officers.

Police spokesman in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed that criminal operatives in the state laid an ambush against a six-man police team and a civilian car tracker who were on a recovery operation.

This came after a Toyota Sienna Space Wagon vehicle was snatched at gun point.

According to Ikenga, the team of six police officers were on the trail of gunmen who had snatched a Toyota Sienna space wagon in Oye-Agu Abagana, before they ran into an ambush.

Another civilian, who was tracking the car alongside the police team, was also killed.

He, however, added that a counter-offensive operation carried out by a joint team of security operatives, on Friday, led to the recovery of weapons and other items from hideouts in Amukabia forest, Achalla in Awka north LGA of Anambra state.

He listed the items recovered to include “a human skull, one locally-made rocket propelled grenade (RPG) launcher, two RPG bombs, one single-barrel shotgun, one Toyota Sienna, one Mercedes Benz 4matic SUV, a huge quantity of drugs, a police beret, and a police belt”.

Four of the police operatives escaped the ambush, while two police operatives and the civilian tracker were captured and killed by the criminals.

Ikenga said;

“The Anambra police Command, Friday, 15/07/2022, _recovered a human skull, one locally made rocket propelled grande RPG launcher, two (RPG) bombs, one single- barrel long gun.

“Others are empty chain of bullet, one Toyota Sienna, one Mercedes Benz Formatic jeep, two cylinders, a huge quantity of hard drugs and other items.

“Also recovered included a police beret and a police belt, in a criminal den at Amukabia, Achalla, Awka south LGA in Anambra state.

“The police operatives, during the counter offensive operation, neutralized some of the armed men and destroyed three of their camps.

“Unfortunately, some of the hoodlums escaped with bullet wounds, having already murdered their captives and set their bodies ablaze.

“The remains of the two murdered police officers and the civilian tracker have been recovered and deposited in a morgue, while police operation is still ongoing in the area to track the fleeing gang members.”

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/7/gunmen-ambush-and-kill-two-police-officers-in-anambra.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related