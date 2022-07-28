Gunmen Attack Construction Site In Owo, Ondo State, Many People Injured

There were gunshots recorded on Wednesday evening at a construction company in Owo, Odo State, the same town where gunmen attacked a Catholic Church.

The gunshots were said to have occurred at Craneburg Construction Company, Owo, with policemen confirming that some people were injured during the attack.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/breaking-again-gunmen-attack-owo-ondo-state-scores-injured/

Tonight, there was a shooting incident at CRANEBURG CONSTRUCTION COMPANY Owo, Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to Hospital and they are in stable condition.

https://twitter.com/OndoPoliceNg/status/1552404595342823430?t=O_oCH7jAlCtkqkdNYWC2pw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related