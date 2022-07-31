Gunmen Kidnap LAUTECH Final Year Student Working At A Hotel Due To ASUU Strike (Pix)

Gunmen have abducted a final year student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho (LAUTECH) Opadele Racheal Abiola.

It was reported that two persons, a hotelier and his worker, were abducted after gunmen suspected to be kidnappers invaded Abaa, a community close close to LAUTECH, in the early hours of Friday, July 29, 2022.

The Gunmen were said to have stormed the community which is located in the Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State and whisked away their victims.

A Statement issued by the Students’ Union Government of the institution, identified the victim as Ms Abiola, who has been working at the hotel due to ASUU strike.

The SUG appeals for prompt intervention from the federal government, state government and security personnels, to help rescue Racheal and beef up security measures around the school campus.

“It is with a heavy heart that we write this openly to Federal Government Presidency, Oyo State Government, and all Nigerians,” the statement read.

“Our hearts are grieved by the unending sorrow bequeathing our fellow students by the criminals (rapists, thieves, looters, kidnappers, and murderers) by unknown gunmen that have grown wings and spread across the country otherwise known as “Bandits”. It is obvious now that ruthless kidnapping and abduction is assuming not only endemic shape but also becoming a burgeoning lucrative and money-spinning venture with many invisible profiteers,”

“It saddens our heart that Opadele Rachael Abiola, a final year student of Fine and Applied Arts with Matric Number: 170886 reported to have been abducted in the early hours of July 29th, 2022 in a hotel at Aaba, a community close to LAUTECH. Racheal was said to be working at the hotel due to the ASUU strike that has kept all Nigerian students outside the school. What a shame on our Federal Government led by President Muhammed Buhari who has failed us. The Federal Government has failed us in our education system as well as our security is no more guaranteed.

“How much longer should we continue to bow to the wanton sacrilege meted out by these marauding villains called kidnappers? The Presidency has to bring forth the most effective and lasting solutions to these societal ills before the situation degenerates into an intractable phase. “The time is now, and it is now or never for the Presidency to pursue the much-needed counter-kidnapping operation.

“To Oyo State Government and Our University Management, please help us beef up the security around the university community. We can tell you that the security and safety of LAUTECH Community are in great jeopardy. Now is the time to act before it’s too late. For the past few weeks, we have been experiencing several robberies and other hideous acts. Now, one of us is kidnapped. Who knows who is next? Before these evil people make a job to be kidnapping students, ACT NOW!!!

“We can no longer walk or move freely, sleep conveniently, travel, or do anything without fear of being abducted or kidnapped, robbed, raped, or maimed within or outside our University Community.

“This is a cry of bereavement from over 35,000 students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso to the Federal Government Presidency, Oyo State Government, All Security Operatives in Nigeria and Oyo State, the Obas, and the Management of LAUTECH over the abduction of Rachael by unknown gunmen known as bandits in our dear country, Nigeria, to help free and save Rachael. “FreeRachael #SAVEALADOKITE #EnoughOfInsecurity.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/7/gunmen-abduct-final-year-lautech-student-working-at-hotel-due-to-ASUU-strike-2.html

