Gunmen have killed a Police Inspector and Abducted a Chinese National at a quarry in Kwara state, north -central Nigeria.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Kwara State Police Command said the killing and abduction took place at a quarry in Shao in Moro Local Government Area of the State.

Channels Television gathered that the gunmen also burnt the car allegedly used in the operation on Sunday and disappeared without any trace.

Sources said another Police Operative who was reportedly injured in the attack has been taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The Command is working round the clock to get the victim rescued and apprehend the perpetrators,”said the Police Public Relations Officer Kwara,Okosanmi Ajayi, while recounting the incident.

“The Command is in a mourning mood over the killing of one of our operatives.”

According to the Command’s spokesperson, the commissioner of Police in Kwara, Tuesday Assayomo, has set up a special investigation team to probe the matter.

“The people of Kwara will be briefed accordingly on our progress,” he said.



https://www.channelstv.com/2022/07/05/gunmen-kill-policeman-kidnap-chinese-national-in-kwara/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related