Guys Smash Cars In Road Rage At Ajah (Video, Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCMcjfrPrYY

Nigerians cannot be allowed to carry firearms. the anger is just too much.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: