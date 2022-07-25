‘Guys Think I’m Too Expensive To Approach’ – Meet Diana, BBNaija Season 7 Housemate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfNg5dyfgAk

Full Name: Diana Isoken Edobor

Diana is a 33-year-old Project Manager from Edo State. She was born in France, but now calls Abuja home. She is sociable, family-oriented, passionate about self-development, and loves learning about new cultures.

Diana values friendship and believes in treating people the way she would like to be treated; with love, loyalty and respect. When asked about romantic relationships, Diana confirms that she is single. “Guys perceive me as sophisticated, high maintenance and too expensive to approach. When they eventually get to know me, they realise I am actually a very lovable and down to earth person,” she says.

This livewire would like to kickstart her acting career, build a network of friends and use the Big Brother Naija platform to establish her brand, and also impact the world in the critical areas of poverty, education and climate change.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related