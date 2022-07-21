Have You Ever Been Mocked? Share Your Experiences

Good afternoon N’lders, so we had a compound meeting with d landlord yesterday. Note that d landlord doesn’t stay with us.

During the meeting, a female married neighbor raised some complaints about another neighbor whose family are in the habit of wasting water in d compound. Their tap head is spoilt but they refused to repair it, when water is pumping, they can leave their tap on overnight and so on. My husband was also confirming what d neighbor was saying.

During the meeting, the said woman whose family was wasting water came in and was

making some side remarks and even asked the Landlord why he had to call the meeting. The landlord didn’t reply but rather asked her to leave the meeting. Am sure this angered her

When she came back from her business place in the night, from the gate she started raining insults on the woman that reported her, my husband,my children and myself. I have never been so humiliated in my life. Of a truth, we re going through financial challenges at the moment and it’s telling on us. She called me a skeleton, my children kwashiorkor and my husband she called a Nobody. We were inside while she kept ranting and ranting outside, she later went inside her house and continued her rant from there. She said so many unprintable things to us but by God’s grace we didn’t even step out not to talk of replying her.

My great n’land family, is the woman wrong to have reported her? and am I wrong to have kept quiet while she humiliated and mocked my family for being poor?

Any advice for me cos I am broken

