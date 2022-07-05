Have You Ever Felt Like A Fraud In Your Workplace?

So my friend got this job in management because he knew somebody in that company. But there is high expectations from the company for him to deliver positive results as one of the managers in that company.

This my friend is a university graduate with second class lower result and this manager position is for guys with first class results.

He has never been in management before. Infact, this friend of mine have been at home as an unemployed since 2014. He is socially awkward and easily discouraged. Now he’s got this huge job with a big pay, and he is telling me that he feels like a fraud.

He asked for my advice, but I sincerely don’t know what to advice him.

So I throw the topic to you guys.

How is he going to behave and probably grow some confidence to overcome this inferior complex?

