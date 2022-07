For the first time ever, 40 Celsius has provisionally been exceeded in the UK

London Heathrow reported a temperature of 40.2°C at 12:50 today

Temperatures are still climbing in many places, so remember to stay #WeatherAware

#heatwave #heatwave2022



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related