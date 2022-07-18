‘Help! Drug Is Ruining My Relationship’

Okay I’ll try and make it snappy

So am into this new relationship with this beautiful girl, everyman’s dream, fun and nice to be with, but the only issues i have is that she abuses sleeping pills

So she told me that before she met me earlier this year, she’s been taking the sleeping pills so as to fall asleep. but then after we started dating she stopped taking it and she’s now finding it hard to fall asleep naturally without the aid of the drugs.

please guru’s in the house how do we handle this situation, am willing to help her find help.

Ps: she’s been taking the drug for close to a year and it has been having advert effect on her, also note that she’s been to the hospital before and the doctor warned her to stop and she refused to stop then.

