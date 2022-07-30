‘Help! What Disease Is This After Sexual Encounter With A Girl Without Protection?’

I had this sexual encounter with a girl without condom in February of this year and since then my health has not been the same.

After 2 weeks of meeting her, I started feeling sick, had rashes at the back of both of my legs, tired almost all the time, sore throat, and since then I have taken all sorts of drug – orthodox and trado but yet no response.

I have to gone for several test. One result Said beta hemolytic streptococcus pyogenese was seen in my urine culture and I was given erythromycin and augmentin for 2 weeks. I felt a little relief. Then I started having tongues thrush.

It’s almost 6 months now and I have not felt any better.

I have had HIV test done severally but all come back negative.

But my worry is, I still feel sick. What could this disease be.

The girl confessed that she only has what they call – heat. That’s my first time hearing this.

I stay in ik and really need help. I sincerely regret that sexual encounter and wish I could retrace my steps.

Someone help!!!

