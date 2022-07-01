Heritage Bank Regional Head, Daniel Oniko Bags Masters Degree In UK University (Pics)

Heritage Bank Regional Head, Daniel Oniko Bags Masters Degree In UK University

The Abuja-1 Regional Manager of Heritage Bank Ltd, Mr. Daniel Oniko has bagged a Masters Degree ( MBA Chartered Bankers) at the prestigious Bangor University, Business School, Maine, Wales UK.

The celebrity banker and a member of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) had as part of measures to improve his knowledge in the industry registered for the overseas study.

This may not be unconnected with efforts to keep himself abreast new trends in the ever dynamic industry where innovation and creativity rules.

This also became a crucial move for him because of the strategic position he holds in the bank, which has continuously demonstrated commitment to offer customers a wow experience in their service delivery.

The happy and fulfilled Chartered Banker who had taken to social media platforms to share photos of his graduation ceremony from the elite school has since attracted accolades from friends, colleagues and well wishers who have hailed him for his thoughtfulness in improving himself in the industry despite the enviable position he currently occupies.

The Regional Head wields years of experience in consumer, retail and investment banking, spanning almost two decades.

He is believed to be an influential figure in the bank, which is linked to his closeness to the Managing Director/CEO, Ifie Sekibo.

He has been a loud voice in the call to move Nigeria from poverty to prosperity through conscious creation of viable environment for small businesses and young entrepreneurs to thrive.

According to him, they are the backbone of local economies around the world, they happen to be the biggest employers, job creators and contributors of the national gross domestic products.

He is a firm believer that giving SMEs and young entrepreneurs leverage to contribute immensely to the development of their host community through engaging the youths and unemployed individuals will bring about and facilitate economic boom.

