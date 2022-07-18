High Cost Of Living: How Much Do You Earn Monthly And How Much Do You Spend?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Due to the high cost of living in almost every part of the world, its obvious people spend alot to get by, so how hard is it for you?

For me i spend around 80k monthly while i earn 95k, i save only 10-15k lolz

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: