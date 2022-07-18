High Cost Of Living: How Much Do You Earn Monthly And How Much Do You Spend?

Due to the high cost of living in almost every part of the world, its obvious people spend alot to get by, so how hard is it for you?
For me i spend around 80k monthly while i earn 95k, i save only 10-15k lolz
Due to the high cost of living in almost every part of the world, its obvious people spend alot to get by, so how hard is it for you?
For me i spend around 80k monthly while i earn 95k, i save only 10-15k lolz
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.