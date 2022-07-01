His Friend’s Wife Wants To Visit Him At Home After He Helped Them Financially

My Bossom childhood friend was financially down and needed financial assistance because his landlord was suffocating him with his constant nagging. So he contacted me as his old guy and and told me the situation on ground and requested for financial assistance from me. I didn’t hesitate in sending him the money which he summed up with the one he had and cleared his house rent.

So, this afternoon, his wife texted me, and in her text, she thanked me for the assistance and requested to pay me a visit and and help me with some of my chores since my wife is in Bayelsa. From the very moment I set my eyes on that text, I haven’t been myself knowing fully well that one thing may lead to another during her visit/stay.

That my guy is so dear to me and we treat each other with utmost respect so for this reason, I wouldn’t like to loose that respect and trust. This woman is anticipating my response, according to her.

Please house, how do I discourage her from visiting me in my wife’s absence without it looking as if I’m avoiding her? What does she want? Who has been in this type of situation and how did you resolve the issue without creating enmity?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related