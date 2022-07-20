His Maid Is Pregnant For Him And He Wants Abortion

Top of the day Fam!

A close buddy of mine is in deep shit, just 2 days back he confided in me telling me his maid (who the wife employed herself) is 14weeks pregnant!

HOW IT UNFOLDED

Earlier in the year, his wife got an invite to do her masters program in Scotland and they have a 5year old Son, so she elected they employ a maid since she couldn’t take him along, she even did so herself.

The husband is a pilot and always never at home (the security the wife had I guess), now I don’t know whatever went on in his tiny head, they got intimate (just once) and boom! she caught the shot expertly.. He said she’s being showing symptoms since he got back from travel, so he took her for a test and its confirmed.

I guess she knew all along but did nothing on purpose, because I don’t want to believe that a 22year old girl would be comfortable not flowing for 3 months (not like she’s a novice).

Now, his wife is due back in September, and he’s scheduled to travel again by Monday(to return only God knows when).

So technically, his wife might even return before him.

He asked for my suggestion and help, because he mentioned abortion to her and she refuted saying she nearly died after the last one she did, so the doctor warned her sternly against it.

I told him that the best I can advise/do for him is to take her in until she puts to bed. let him tell his wife she ran off with a guy or something of the sort. then we take it up from there after delivery.

The situation is one dicey and fragile one, if not handled carefully with wisdom, can ruin a lot!

I thought they existed in Nollywood only oh…

Any mature suggestion is welcome.

