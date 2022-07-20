Hisbah Police Commands Barber To Shave A Man’s Hair In Kano State (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqP6JX-L7vo

Hisbah Police Commands Barber To Shave A Man’s Hair In Kano State (Photos, Video)

A viral video captured the moment a barber who is alleged to have been commanded by Hisbah police officers, can be seen shaving the hair of a young man who was passing by in a street in Kano, IGBERETV reports.

The act which occurred recently has garnered reactions on social media.

However, immediately after the haircut, the victim silently left the scene without any confrontation to the amazement of some onlookers.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CgOlUCerv4L/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related