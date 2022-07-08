Hold Peter Obi Responsible If Anything Happens To Me -Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said that the threats from the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, were getting too much.

He, therefore, stated that Obi should be held responsible if anything happens to him or his family members.

In a post on his Instagram page on Friday, Omokri claimed he had been a victim of harassment because he faulted the assertion of Obi, that he was a “Pilot” and other contenders for Nigeria’s top job were mere ‘drivers.’

He said, “What exactly did I say? I said Peter Obi was wrong to describe himself as a pilot and other Presidential candidates as “mere drivers” and “substitute players”. That is why they are threatening my life. If I was in Nigeria, they would have sent unknown gunmen after me.

“I reported their threat to my life to Peter Obi directly. He did nothing.

“The threats are becoming too much. My life is at risk. If anything happens to me, my wife, my children, or my siblings, the world should hold Peter Obi responsible. He has raised a horde of intolerant and violent Obidients who just want to replace Buhari’s tyranny with theirs!”

