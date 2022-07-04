The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State has been burnt down by unknown arsonists.

The office, situated at the council’s headquarters in Ogurute was set on fire late Sunday night and the affected building was totally burnt.

It was gathered that the state fire service which has an office at Ogurute could not move in to save the situation for fear of further attacks until security was provided.

Sources in the area told our correspondent that by the time security was provided, the fire had completely razed down the building.

The sources added that the only thing the two fire trucks from Nsukka and Ogurute were able to do was to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby offices.

Igboeze North and its neighbouring Igboeze South LGA had been under attack recently by unknown gunmen leading to the state government imposing a 6 pm to 6 am curfew and banning commercial motorcyclists in the affected LGAs.

Since the outbreak of violence in the area over a month ago, there has been heavy security presence in the area to check the continued attacks but the battle has continued to linger.



https://independent.ng/breaking-hoodlums-set-inec-office-ablaze-in-enugu/?utm_source=&utm_medium=facebook

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related