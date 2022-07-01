House Of Representatives Member, Jude Ise-Idehen Is Dead

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Jude Ise-Idehen is dead.

He was a member of the Edo State House of Assembly representing Ikpoba-Okha State Constituency from 2007- 2015 on two terms. In 2014, he defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ise-Idehen attended Emotan Primary School and was a pioneer student of the University of Benin Demonstration Secondary School, both in Benin City. He excelled in academics and Sports and represented the defunct Bendel State as a shot-putter and Discus thrower in national and international competitions.

He was a contingent at the National Sports Festival Kwara 1985, the Junior IAAF Championships in Canada ’87, amongst others. He proceeded abroad where he bagged BSc and MBA degrees in Criminal Justice and Crime Management respectively.

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives (Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency), he won a return ticket at the PDP Primary in May.

Ise-Idehen (born June 7, 1969), married with children,a devout Catholic, philanthropist, a Knight of Columbus died on Friday morning from yet undisclosed ailment.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related