Housewife And Her Brother Kidnap Husband Over Sharing Of Cows In Kwara

By Mumini AbdulKareem, Ilorin

A housewife, Delu Ali, has been dragged before an Ilorin magistrates’ court in Kwara State for orchestrating the kidnap of her husband over a disagreement on the sharing of cows between them.

According to the police, the victim, Alhaji Ali Shehu, was kidnapped by Fulani men at Share in Ifelodun LGA.

The prosecutor told the court that, “During investigation, it was revealed that Delu Ali and her elder brother, Sanni, now at large, conspired with bandits to kidnap the victim.

“Delu admitted organising the kidnapping due to a fight between her and her husband over the sharing of cows between them.”

In her ruling, Magistrate Folake Olokoyo ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned to July 12.



https://dailytrust.com/housewife-brother-kidnap-hubby-over-sharing-of-cows-police

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related