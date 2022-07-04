How A Nairalander Made Egusi Soup Using 2 Methods. Which Do You Prefer? (Pics, Video)

Hi Nairalanders!
Egusi soup is arguably the most popular soup in Nigeria and I have made it using 2 distinct methods : the tomatoes frying method and the soaking method. Please see below for details of how I prepared each type and let me know which method that you prefer
Method 1 : Tomatoes frying Method
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQo0fP-FwtA
INGREDIENTS
Egusi 3 cups (grinded to powder)
Beef
Stockfish
Smoked fish
Crayfish
Kpomo (cow skin)
blended Fresh tomatoes and pepper
Vegetable (ugu leaves)
Red oil
Seasoning cubes and salt
Water
Method 2 : Soaking Method
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtlGb3WDtMo
INGREDIENTS
Egusi 3 cups (grinded to powder)
Goat meat
Stockfish
Dried fish
Crayfish
Kpomo (cow skin)
Uziza leaves
Vegetable (ugu leaves)
Red oil
Seasoning Cubes and salt
Water