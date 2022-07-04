How A Nairalander Made Egusi Soup Using 2 Methods. Which Do You Prefer? (Pics, Video)

Hi Nairalanders!

Egusi soup is arguably the most popular soup in Nigeria and I have made it using 2 distinct methods : the tomatoes frying method and the soaking method. Please see below for details of how I prepared each type and let me know which method that you prefer

Method 1 : Tomatoes frying Method

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQo0fP-FwtA

INGREDIENTS

Egusi 3 cups (grinded to powder)

Beef

Stockfish

Smoked fish

Crayfish

Kpomo (cow skin)

blended Fresh tomatoes and pepper

Vegetable (ugu leaves)

Red oil

Seasoning cubes and salt

Water

Method 2 : Soaking Method

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtlGb3WDtMo

INGREDIENTS

Egusi 3 cups (grinded to powder)

Goat meat

Stockfish

Dried fish

Crayfish

Kpomo (cow skin)

Uziza leaves

Vegetable (ugu leaves)

Red oil

Seasoning Cubes and salt

Water

