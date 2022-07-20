How Adeboye And Tinubu’s Secret Meeting At Redemption Camp Was Leaked

How APC Presidential candidate’s team leaked Adeboye, Tinubu secret meeting at Redemption camp – Quest Times

Quest Times can authoritatively report that indeed a meeting held at the Redemption Camp last Sunday between former Governor Bola Tinubu and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, but it was meant to be a private affair.

While the Tinubu entourage went to the meeting with the retinue of his media team including a photographer, the officials of the church were firm that the meeting was not a media event.

The APC Presidential candidate had sought the audience with the G.O who graciously granted the request as he had always said he would meet and pray with anyone seeking such interaction.

But the G.O was said to have refused to grant any concession or agreed to support the presidential ambition of the former Lagos Governor or his Muslim-Muslim ticket for next year’s general elections.

“That decision was made even before the meeting last Sunday July 17. And if you read the statement RCCG put out after the Tinubu camp leaked the meeting to the media, it was restated again that Pastor Adeboye won’t be endorsing any candidate,” a pastor in the RCCG confided in Quest Times after the statement was issued.

“We are all disappointed that their team leaked the meeting to ThisDay, where some of Tinubu’s media team used to work as journalists. The meeting was held behind closed doors under strictly private terms,” the church source explained, and added that “whatever CAN decides on the 2023 presidential elections is what Daddy G.O would strictly abide by.”

It would be recalled that over 24 hours after the Adeboye-Tinubu meeting, a report was published in the Tuesday 19th July 2022 edition of the ThisDay and picked up by other online blogs insinuating that Pastor Adeboye was not opposed to the Muslim-Muslim ticket which had raised significant controversy in the polity since the announcement few weeks ago.

While the wife of the APC Presidential Candidate is an Assistant Pastor in the RCCG, other church pastors and members are also known to have participated recently in 2023 primaries especially the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel.



