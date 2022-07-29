How Are You Surviving?

I stroll out today, I decide to buy banana. the banana is N900.

Why ma? I humbly asked.

“banana is now costly ooo” she respond

But I bought this same size of banana at N300 last year in camp. she said that is last year.

Then, I decide to buy corn from a next woman.

ma how much is your corn I asked. N250, she answered.

what last year #50 corn. she responded that it’s like your not in this country

In the end, I had to spend extra N150 on corn.

This is definitely not sustainable. Abeg, how much is my monthly allowance that I’ll be spending that much on corn?

I am seriously worried for how things are going in this country, especially when it comes to food.

Within the last one year, my monthly budget for food has tripled even with how; meanwhile the quantity has even reduced over time.

Most of my budget is on feeding and transportation. that I could not buy any materials things for my self.

Earlier last week, I wanted to get bread but there was no bread at all. The gist was that bakers are on strike, and it’s connected with their rising cost of production.

If it’s a miracle that we are managing to eat daily, what then is the hope for the majority of Nigerians who live below the poverty level?

With this crazy inflation, high cost of living, rising fuel cost, forex palaver, among other issues, Nigerians might just need to brace up for another recession and at the most unfortunate time.

Salary week is here but don’t get excited. In fact, don’t be surprised if you can no longer afford certain basic things you used to buy in the nearby supermarket.

Don’t get mad, it’s not their fault.

I was asking my friend on whatsap what the “government can possibly do to help”. then I got the shocking information that a certain government agency (Nigeria Customs Service) is partly, directly responsible for how things especially food products have become so expensive in this country! �

This government agency is heaping misery on Nigerians through arbitrary duty charges on importers bringing in food commodities, which then affects the cost of finished goods and food prices that we all suffer. ��

but for now I need to ask: how are you surviving?

