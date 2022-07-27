How Bandits’ Threat Forced Abuja Students To Sit For 13 Exams In A Day

Following the threat of bandits to attack Federal Government College, Kwali, Abuja, the Ministry of Education ordered the closure of all schools in the nation’s capital.

The directive came at a time when students were writing their third term examination.

In order to comply, school authorities made students rush their ongoing examination.

A student of Kubwa Model Junior Secondary School, Abuja, lamented how their teachers made them write 13 subjects on Tuesday.

“We went to the school with preparation to write only one or two papers, but we ended up writing 13 subjects in a single day,” he said.

The student said some of them were traumatised as they were scared of possible terrorists attack.

A boarding student in Dutse-Makaranta, Abuja, who was taken back home by her parents on Tuesday, said they spent part of the previous night to write two subjects.

“The school management summoned us back to classrooms around 9pm on Monday, and made us to write two subjects,” she lamented.

She added they later on Tuesday, they sat for more papers just as their parents were waiting for them within the school’s premises.

One of the school teachers who spoke to Daily Trust, disclosed that because of the rush, students were made to answer questions in section “A” of the exam paper, which has objectives, while they were not allowed to attempt any question in section “B”, the essay part.

Residents of Abuja have been living in fear following rising kidnap cases and the ambush of soldiers last weekend.

Daily Trust had reported how a captain and two soldiers were killed by terrorists in the Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Sunday night

The deceased officers, who were attached to the Presidential Guards Brigade, were reportedly ambushed after they visited the Nigeria Law School in Bwari following a distressed call from the authorities of the school.

The school management was said to have alerted that terrorists had dropped a letter indicating an imminent attack.

Spokesman of the Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Anebi Abakpa, confirmed the attack to Daily Trust, but said troops were already combing the area in order to ensure that terrorists were not hibernating there.



https://dailytrust.com/how-bandits-threat-forced-abuja-students-to-sit-for-13-exam-papers-in-a-day

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related