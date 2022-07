Member’s in the house.,

I am bout to take a blood oath with my girlfriend but i am afraid, what if we cant marry?

How can it be broken?

Can the two partners(me and my girlfriend, if the two of us agree) break it?

Pls i don’t want insult .,

I only need matured answers

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related