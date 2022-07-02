“How Can I Retrieve Funds I Saved In A “Safe-Lock” Account?”

See me see trouble o! I made a huge amount of money in December 2021, so in January 2022

i thought of saving the money in a place that will give me interest by December 2022. I planned to use the interest to flex or maybe even go on vacation sef. Someone recommended a platform (I will not mention their name yet) to me on this app that I should lock my money there, that I will get high interest that I can use to run some other stuff when I collect my money. What this person didn’t tell me was that once I lock the money I won’t be able to access it on a “due date”.

Fast forward to last week, my laptop crashed and I needed to get a replacement. I didn’t have enough money in my bank so I just thought to break my savings at least na my money and i really needed the laptop to continue my job. That was how I was told I cannot remove the money until when the thing unlocks itself. I WAN RUN MAD!!

Guys i want to know the next step to take, please o, i really need to remove my money to buy this laptop. I know I made a mistake by not reading Terms and Conditions, but I just felt like saving money should be flexible and stress-free.

Is this how all savings platforms are? Can’t a man just save money and get it back once they need it.

Which other savings apps with good interest and zero stress can I use in the future?

1. FairSave by FairMoney

2. Cowrywise

3. Bank

Which of these three is recommended abeg?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related