How Can One Stop A Loved One’s Drug Addiction?

To break it short to you guys. My girl has been a pain on my neck lately on her elder brother’s case. We all know her brother is into weed and crack, thats the one we know. Guy is in his late 20s. Last year he made a decision in front of their family to quit and live a better life and they supported him.

Now he is fully back into his destructive habit. Recently, he has not been at home as sometimes he hangs out in a friend’s place. His mum got a call from him saying he was picked up for no reason by the police and is presently being detained for nothing. When the mum got there, police told her the truth.

Man was caught during a raid on a drug joint and he must be bailed. Police was even telling the mum that they are lucky the raid was not by NDLEA else it would have been more serious. Mum was in tears seeing her son looking tattered and having gone back to such bad habit.

This is someone that is a graduate, but has let his habit make him jobless and a nuisance. I do talk to him sometimes on the dangers of weed, arizona, crack, xtacy, ice, etc. I even sent him 50k to keep him going at a time. He keeps assuring me he is okay. It is abit heartbreaking for me despite him not being my blood. It gets my girl moody most of the time.

Is there anything his loved ones can do to stop him from taking this? Rehab runs into millions and his family cannot fund it.

But is there something to make the nigga stop and stop being a problem on his family?

Will appreciate responses from those who were able to get their loved ones to stop drug abuse.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related