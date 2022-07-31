How Deeper Life Swaziland Overseer, Pastor Udo-Mbang Slumped & Died In Church

Good night Pastor Samuel Udo-mbang, National Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church Swaziland.

He slumped on Sunday while preaching.

God can take His servants or any believer any time, and anywhere He chooses. It is a case of earth’s loss and heaven’s gain.

May the Good Lord Comfort the Family and the Church in Swaziland.�

Me:

Brethren, we need to take good note and prepare, God’s Generals are trooping home. We don’t know who is next.

#KemisolaOmoyiolaNotes (25 07 2022)

Tragedy hits Deeper Life, as National Overseer Udo-Mbang slumps, dies

Members of the Deeper Life Bible Church worldwide are currently mourning as its National Overseer to Swaziland (Eswatini), Pastor Samuel Udo-Mbang has died.

Udo-Mbang reportedly slumped and died while preaching on the pulpit on Sunday during church service.

His death has set the church lamenting that another God’s General has died, as members of the church are reacting to the report of his demise.

According to Deeper Life Global Crusade Nationwide, “Good night Pastor Samuel Udo-Mbang, National Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church Swaziland.

“He slumped on Sunday while preaching. God can take His servants or any believer any time, and anywhere He chooses. It is a case of earth’s loss and heaven’s gain.

“May the Good Lord comfort the family and the Church in Swaziland. Brethren, we need to take good note and prepare, God’s Generals are trooping home. We don’t know who is next.”

A member of the church, Chukwudi Emmanuel wrote, “May the Almighty God console his immediate family and the entire church in Jesus mighty name, amen.”

Another member, Olajide Abraham added: “My feelings are with his family, well wishers and the church of God.

His call to glory is a win and not a loss for us. I pray the Lord will Comfort everyone.”

Getty Ewa said: “So sad, while he was in Nigeria, he was my Pastor under Oron region, by then l was just a student midwife at Ouita General hospital Oron. Please our pastor should be giving consideration in their consistent medical check ups and distance for the service of God. Rest on Dad..”

Nwanneka Orjiekwe lamented: “Chai! May God comfort his family and the entire missionary church for “blessed are the dead who died in Christ Jesus.” Welcome home God’s general.”



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/07/26/tragedy-hits-deeper-life-as-national-overseer-udo-mbang-slumps-dies/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related