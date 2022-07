This video details how to cook Ogbono soup that draws even with the pot covered. A step by step detailed guide that will help you make the best Ogbono soup ever.

Below are the list of ingredients I used.

Ogbono seeds

Beef

Assorted meat

Stock fish

Kpomo

Crayfish

Yellow scent pepper

Red pepper

Okpei

Onions

Smoked Mackerel aka Titus fish

Palm oil

Salt

Seasoning cubes

Uziza leaves

