How Long Should I Keep Sticking Around?

I’ve been in love with my friend’s sister for a year now, the whole family are cool with me. I and the girl has been so close , we fight, settle, she apologizes immediately when she’s wrong, I do too , when we’re together there’s no boring moments as she keeps creating funny jokes and discussions even if I’m out of words.

So many times I try to understand and dictate signs she loves me , even situations where there are guys with cars whenever we’re walking and they stop to talk to her , the reactions from her shows to them she’s my girlfriend. Even though we both know we’re not dating.

Many times people tend to ask her the state of the relationship or who am I to her , sometimes she says her boyfriend, sometimes her manager because we’re in a business together.

My question here is despite she being supportive and understanding, can a lady go into a biz with a guy who she doesn’t see the future with? Like she does more of the commitment than I do sef, whenever I talk about the future she doesn’t laugh she only says if it’s God’s plan no one can stop it but she always tells me “I’m not ready for a relationship now, you’re not my boyfriend, I just need to focus on my growth”

This is one girl that understands my kinda person and I do understand her too

We fight and settle just immediately.. so many times I lockup and don’t want to talk to her she does the checkups and communication. I’m not pushy, the stuff is just balanced .

Even encourages more and sacrifice for me like a wife even some girlfriend’s wouldn’t do for their boyfriend’s…

Few days to my birthday she wrote on her status

“My love’s birthday is loading””. Soon I viewed it she deleted it .

How long can I keep accepting this you’re not my boyfriend words and I’m your girlfriend attitudes….

