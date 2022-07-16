How Much Do You Spend Daily As A Married Or Single Man?

I just sat down and did some calculations and noticed I spend nothing less than 8k daily on feeding my wife n kids and also fueling my car and generator,some one said I am extravagant ,pls how true it ?
