How Much Do You Spend Daily As A Married Or Single Man?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I just sat down and did some calculations and noticed I spend nothing less than 8k daily on feeding my wife n kids and also fueling my car and generator,some one said I am extravagant ,pls how true it ?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: