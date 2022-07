Tiger nuts drink is a refreshing drink full of many health benefits, it is widely enjoyed by all.

It’s a great benefit to men if you know what I mean

This video shows how to make it by yourself the healthy way without any added artificial sugar.

Ingredients:

1. Fresh Tiger nuts

2. Coconuts

3. Dates

4. Ginger

5. Drinking water

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDV858DSAX4

