Ekpang Nkukwo also known as cocoyam & water yam porridge is a popular dish in the south south region of Nigeria and is also common in some parts of Cameroon. It is a healthy and nutritious meal.

Please see below for details on how it is made.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcvPqWPFWkc

INGREDIENTS

Water Yam

Cocoyam

Periwinkles

Dried Fish

Dried Prawns

Scent Leaves

Ugu Leaves

Blended Fresh Pepper

Red Oil

Seasoning

Onions

Crayfish

Hot Water

I encourage you to try the recipe, you will enjoy it.

