How To Transfer Your Voter’s Card From One Unit To Another

Many Of us have experienced a lot of difficulties online while trying to transfer our voter’s card from one local government/state to another…

The best and easy solution goes this way….Simply head to any local government around you, request for a form for pvs transfer, fill the exact names, date of birth and the location on the old Pvs… Summit, wait and collect the print out same minute.. It’s even easier than getting a new one..

Meanwhile before you toast me ensure you have your PVC.. Don’t just be an online noise maker..

