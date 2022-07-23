How To Watch BBNaija As S7 Premieres Today

The seventh season of one of the biggest reality TV shows in Nigeria, Big Brother Naija, is set to premiere on Saturday, July 24, 2022.

Just like the previous season, the BBNaija season 7 launch will hold for two days, July 23 and 24, 2022.

The programme launch, which will involve the introduction of housemates, will be aired across all Africa Magic and BBNaija channels on DStv and GOtv.

The programme premiere will be aired on DStv channels 151, 153, 154, 198, and GOtv channels 2, 6, and 29 by 7:00pm on both days.

Subsequently, the show will air on the 24-hour channels 198 on DStv and 29 on GOtv.

Fans across Africa will also be able to stream via African online streaming service, Showmax.

For this season, media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, returns as the host of the show.

At a media briefing to unveil the new season of the show, the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, revealed that the company recorded over 40,000 audition entries for BBNaija this season.

She added that this season’s housemates will undergo a psychology evaluation before going into the house.

Tejunmola also stated that some of the other exciting things to expect this season are the pre-COVID-19 elements, including the ninjas and the exciting live audience.

Also, this year’s winner will be walking home with a N100m grand prize— a cash prize of N50m and N50m worth of prizes from the sponsors. In addition, 30 fans of the show will win N1m each in the ‘Fave Lock-In’ promo exclusive to DStv and GOtv customers.

According to her, the show will retain its voting style from last year, as it (voting) will only be on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for active customers.

The number of votes each subscriber will have will be determined by their subscription packages.

Source: PUNCH

