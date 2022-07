At Ajuwon Police Station:

Wife separates from abusive husband.

Months later (this morning) husband goes to wife’s new apartment doused her with petrol and set her alight.

Burning wife grabs husband while she burns.

Both with serious burn injuries, need urgent medical care.



https://twitter.com/nicholasibekwe/status/1543183568893091842?t=goi5FRtiMvTgFZvE3DicYQ&s=08

