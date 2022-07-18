I Am Not Aware That APC Lost In Osun State – Abdullah Adamu (Videos)

Few hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared the governorship candidate of PDP, Senator Adeleke, the winner of the Osun State election which was held yesterday, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, have stated that he is not aware that APC lost the Osun State election.

Despite the fact that during the declaration of Senator Adeleke the winner of the election, several television channels and news media were present to show the live coverage of the declaration, Abdullahi Adamu maintained that he is not aware that Adeleke won the election.

Furthermore, Abdullahi Adamu stated that as for him, all the things that has been said about the election are just speculations. Abdullahi maintained that he must formally hear from INEC before he will be in the position to reveal the next action that APC will take. According to Abdullahi, he always read newspapers every morning before having his breakfast and he did not see the news that APC lost the election.

According to Abdullahi, the figures that the media has been reporting are speculations because the media is not INEC. It is important to note that the official result of the election has been made public by INEC. It will be understandable if someone feels surprised that the National Chairman of APC did not follow the live announcement of the result.

For now, the position of APC is that the party will wait until INEC sends the official result of the Osun State election directly to APC. Abdullahi note that it is only after the party gets the official result directly from INEC that the party will announce the next line of action.

