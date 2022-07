Gum chewing is not a bad thing as long as you do it in peace without constituting nuisance with it.

No matter the love I have for any lady, once she develops the habit of incessantly chewing and popping gums in her mouth loudly,i will humbly walk out of her life if she refuses to change.

I don’t know if I’m the only guy with a

Misophonia for loud gum chewing and popping.

I could run mad if I stay in a place with such a sound.

