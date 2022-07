After getting a bad cloth design from an Anambra Tailor, the lady was upset saying that she left the sample of what she wanted with the tailor but yet the tailor sewed rubbish . After the lady wore the gown she found out that her hands and breast were hidden because of the tightness of the gown

Source:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfvbFaGAhUA/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrjekucK-Tc

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related