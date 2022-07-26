I Did Not Sleep With Apostle Suleman – Queen Nwokoye

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYiJGbGq-fI

THE BUREAU | ENTERTAINMENT

By Raphael M.

Following reports that she had slept with well-known cleric Apostle Johnson Suleman, Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye has come up.

This comes after divisive blogger Gist Lover published a list of Nollywood actresses who had affairs with the pastor who was married.

In response to the charge, Queen claimed in a video posted to her Instagram page that while she would have ignored it out of moral propriety, her reputation was at risk and she couldn’t afford to remain silent.

She acknowledged that although she had made errors and done things that she wasn’t proud of, she could never have slept with a man of God because she knew that God would condemn her.

She claims that she has never had a sexual relationship with Apostle Suleman and would not permit anyone to use her name to disparage the minister.

She added the caption.

“It is a Nigerian thing to always assume that once you know someone,you are sleeping with the person but that one concern una. I have met a lot of people,I will still meet more and I do not owe anyone any apologies for people I have met and associated with. Pastor Suleman is a good man. Nothing will make me deny knowing him. You choose the kind of relationship you want to have with someone and all friendships mustn’t end in bed. So if you have a problem with him,settle it with him. Don’t recruit innocent people into your mess. I will never allow myself to be used to make Pastor Suleman look bad.”



Source: The Bureau

