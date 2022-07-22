I Disagreed With Tinubu In 2007 Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Atiku

Presidential candidate under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku has described the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), as “unwelcoming and unripe for Nigeria as a democratic state”.

Atiku made the disclosure on Friday during an interview with Arise TV monitored by Quest Times.

When asked to comment on the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the former VP said; “My fundamental disagreement with Tinubu in 2007 was as a result of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“I have always opposed Muslim-Muslim ticket. I don’t believe this is ripe for countries like Nigeria. There should be balance”.

He also vowed to defeat the APC flag-bearer Bola Tinubu come 2023 while kicking against the idea of the emergence of Karim Shettima reducing his chances in the North East.

Quest Times understands there have been widely rejection of the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC for lacking “fairness, equity, and justice”. Among the proponents of this school of thought is the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), some APC Muslim youths, VP Yemi Osinbajo etc.

