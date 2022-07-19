I Don’t Know “One Million Boys”, I Have One Million Fans – Portable

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9UgVuRotGM

Fast rising Nigerian music star, Portable, has now taken to social media to backtrack on his claim of being the founder of a dreaded cult group, One Million Boys.

According to Portable, he is like a pastor with many followers or a herbalist and alfa with many followers. The singer added that he is an angel with many followers behind him.

The music star also denied claims of being a thief like what the One Million Boys are known for and that he is a child of God.

Meanwhile, The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, on Monday ordered a probe into a claim by controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, that he founded a dreaded cult group, One Million Boys.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Portable had claimed in a video that he created the group which is largely made up of youths terrorising residents of Lagos and States. He has deleted the video.

In a statement, Muyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer (PRO) said the Lagos Commissioner of Police has been asked by IGP Baba Usman to investigate Portable.

“Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.

“This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society,” the statement by the police reads.



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-police-to-investigate-portable-over-ties-to-deadly-robbery-gang/

