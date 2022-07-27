I Don’t Regret My Actions – Portable Says After Headies Award Disqualification

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lN6rmThOnk8

I Don’t Regret My Actions – Singer Portable Says After Headies Award Disqualification (Video)

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikilola, popularly known as Portable has said he doesn’t regrets any of the actions he has taken so far, IGBERETV reports.

The controversial artiste shared a video of himself and his wife, all loved up. In the video, Portable stated that singing is all he does for a living. He said he is blessed as he’s got cars, a house, children, fans, among other things.

He also shared another video in which he alleged that people pay money to get awards.

His comment comes hours after organizers of the Headies award disqualified him over a death threat to kill co-nominees and claims he formed one million boys cult group

Last month, the controversial singer made a threat in a viral video that he would kill or cause harm to other nominees if he does not emerge winner after getting nominated for the ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste.’

Last week, he got himself into another controversy after he went online to boast about forming Ajah Boys and One million boys, a notorious cult group terrorizing some parts of Lagos State. He later claimed he was referring to his fans and not the cult group.

The controversial claims forced the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to order an investigation into the claims.

While Police investigation is still ongoing, the organizers of 2022 Headies Awards on Tuesday, July 26, decided to disqualify him as a nominee at the forthcoming 15th Headies Awards.



