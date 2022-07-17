‘I Finally Bought The Car I Went To Lagos To Buy. Now In Port Harcourt With The Car’

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7225300/experience-going-lagos-purchase-toyota
For a better understanding of this thread, it is advisable that you read the previous two threads I created.
This thread is my true life story. Before I proceed on telling you my experience leaving Port Harcourt to Lagos to purchase a car, I would like you to note these few things.
1. This wasn’t my first time going to Lagos though I go to Lagos once in a blue moon.
2. This was my first time going to Lagos by road.
3. I started driving a vehicle not quite long and I have not driven a car for more than 20 times.
4. I have not attended driving school before.
5. I don’t see clearly at night.
Now let’s begin.
Owning a car was one of the things on my to-do list for this year.
I met a couple of friends, told them my intention of buying a car and that I want a reliable, easy to maintain and less fuel consumption car. Most of them advised I should go for Toyota Corolla.
I started making plans since January. I was with N2m as budget at that time the car cost was between N2.5m and N2.7m.
When we entered April, the cost of the car hit N2.9m.
The more I delayed the higher the price of the car.
Finally on June I said I will buy the car. Visited car stands in Port Harcourt where I base the least I saw was N3.7m for American spec and N3.4m for Asian spec.
Friends advised me toto buy American spec that is stronger and better.
I entered jiji and realized that the American spec which is between N3.7m and N3.8m in Port Harcourt was N3.3 and N3m in Lagos.
I told myself that I will go to Lagos to purchase it.
A day came that I was prepared to go I went to Good is God park but their bus was full.
I went to LIBRA motor park, boarded a bus and we left PH at 8am and entered Lagos at 5pm. We got stuck at Ajah hold up from 5pm to 7pm we arrived their park.
It was raining. I looked for a hotel to pass a night there. The least hotel I saw 6k was actually a brothel very dirty and noisy. Security was not guaranteed.
I went to the one of 25k and slept till the next day.