‘I Finally Registered For PVC’ (Pictures)

I have never like any thing that has to do with national registration because

1. Even when you get their early doesn’t mean one would leave there early.

2. Nigerians are not always organised, no rules( even when there is it won’t be adhered to).

3. Number doesn’t matter( if you grease the hands of those in charge you will bypass 100 persons and this is a problem because half of the population are planning the same thing)

4. The worst is network. There is always a network problem from international passport to NIMC to BVN to PVC. Even when you get there early you might still end up not going it

5. Standing too long under the sun is an issue for me.

I don’t know who brought it close to me, but the person or group of people try for me, if not I won’t carry myself to local government where there are thousands of people waiting to register.

We were not much though and even for the fact I when 10am I still left there 6pm. They started with network issue, then to no more form, distributing the form like it was expensive.

The only issue now is collecting the the PVC at local government, Na to call my plug when I get there. Cuz if not I fit leave the PVC for government hand. But I will try my best to collect it and also try my best to come out and vote.

Seriously I don’t have any candidate in mind. When I get to that bridge I will know how to cross it.

